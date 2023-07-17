Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) Downgraded to “Market Perform” at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU – Free Report) (TSE:SU) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on SU. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Suncor Energy from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Suncor Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Scotiabank cut Suncor Energy from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Suncor Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $56.67.

Shares of Suncor Energy stock opened at $28.92 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.40, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.09. Suncor Energy has a twelve month low of $26.42 and a twelve month high of $37.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Suncor Energy ( NYSE:SU Get Free Report ) (TSE:SU) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $9.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.87 billion. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 26.90% and a net margin of 14.25%. Equities research analysts forecast that Suncor Energy will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 26th. Investors of record on Monday, June 5th were paid a dividend of $0.384 per share. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 2nd. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is 33.85%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 143.5% in the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 789 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Suncor Energy in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy during the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its holdings in Suncor Energy by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.82% of the company’s stock.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products. This segment also engages in syncrude oil sands mining and upgrading operations; and marketing, supply, transportation, and risk management of crude oil, natural gas, power, and byproducts.

