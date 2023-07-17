SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) PT Lowered to $13.00 at Truist Financial

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Truist Financial from $14.00 to $13.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Truist Financial currently has a hold rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of SunPower from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Raymond James raised shares of SunPower from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on SunPower in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a sell rating for the company. Susquehanna cut their price target on SunPower from $27.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded SunPower from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.55.

SunPower Trading Down 3.1 %

SPWR opened at $10.10 on Friday. SunPower has a twelve month low of $8.99 and a twelve month high of $28.42. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.48 and a 200-day moving average of $13.53. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 77.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Institutional Trading of SunPower

SunPower ( NASDAQ:SPWR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $440.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $427.00 million. SunPower had a return on equity of 3.12% and a net margin of 1.81%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SunPower will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SunPower in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in SunPower by 108.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,376 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238 shares during the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC bought a new position in SunPower during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in SunPower by 48.1% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,620 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in SunPower during the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. Institutional investors own 39.15% of the company’s stock.

SunPower Company Profile

SunPower Corporation, a solar technology and energy services provider, offers solar, storage, and home energy solutions primarily in the United States and Canada. Its solutions include the Equinox and SunVault systems which are pre-engineered modular solutions for residential applications that combine solar module technology with integrated plug-and-play power stations, cable management systems, and mounting hardware that enable dealers and installers to complete system installations, as well as for end customers to manage their energy production.

Featured Stories

