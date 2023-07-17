Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Earns Market Outperform Rating from JMP Securities

JMP Securities reiterated their market outperform rating on shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report) in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. JMP Securities currently has a $42.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on SYF. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $37.00 to $31.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $44.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Oppenheimer cut Synchrony Financial from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Synchrony Financial from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their price target for the company from $46.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Synchrony Financial presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $37.00.

Synchrony Financial Price Performance

SYF opened at $34.90 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.25. The firm has a market cap of $14.96 billion, a PE ratio of 6.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.57. Synchrony Financial has a 1 year low of $26.59 and a 1 year high of $40.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Synchrony Financial ( NYSE:SYF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.02). Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 14.93% and a return on equity of 21.68%. The business had revenue of $4.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.73 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Synchrony Financial will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synchrony Financial declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, April 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Synchrony Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 1st. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.20%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Synchrony Financial

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 41.9% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 138.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 230.5% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 76.2% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

About Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts to retail and commercial customers, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

