Synthetix Achieves Market Cap of $689.73 Million (SNX)

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 4.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 17th. One Synthetix coin can currently be purchased for $2.58 or 0.00008561 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Synthetix has a market capitalization of $689.73 million and approximately $67.86 million worth of Synthetix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Synthetix has traded 26.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Synthetix

Synthetix’s launch date was March 11th, 2018. Synthetix’s total supply is 321,228,581 coins and its circulating supply is 267,074,409 coins. Synthetix’s official website is www.synthetix.io. Synthetix’s official message board is research.synthetix.io. The Reddit community for Synthetix is https://reddit.com/r/synthetix_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Synthetix’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Synthetix Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Synthetix (SNX) is a decentralized synthetic asset issuance protocol built on Ethereum. It allows the creation and trading of synthetic assets collateralized by SNX, used for hedging, gaining exposure to diverse assets, and trading on the price movements of real-world assets. SNX stakers are incentivized to contribute to the network and capture fees generated from Synth exchanges, which determine the value of the SNX token.”

