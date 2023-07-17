Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) Price Target Raised to $135.00

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Susquehanna from $128.00 to $135.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Susquehanna currently has a positive rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. KGI Securities began coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $110.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, June 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $109.33.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TSM opened at $105.14 on Friday. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a twelve month low of $59.43 and a twelve month high of $110.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $545.26 billion, a PE ratio of 16.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $98.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.96.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.10. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 44.72% and a return on equity of 36.02%. The firm had revenue of $16.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.30 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.489 per share. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.48%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Key Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 666.7% during the first quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 345 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. America First Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.41% of the company’s stock.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

