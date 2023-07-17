Tamer I. Khayal Sells 2,974 Shares of TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) Stock

TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Free Report) insider Tamer I. Khayal sold 2,974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.05, for a total value of $267,808.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,294,468.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

TransMedics Group Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of TMDX traded up $2.53 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $94.04. 515,215 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 528,992. TransMedics Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.92 and a 1 year high of $94.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $78.80 and its 200-day moving average is $73.18. The company has a current ratio of 9.14, a quick ratio of 8.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -99.08 and a beta of 1.46.

Get TransMedics Group alerts:

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.17. TransMedics Group had a negative return on equity of 18.30% and a negative net margin of 23.76%. The firm had revenue of $41.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.38) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 161.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that TransMedics Group, Inc. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TransMedics Group

Separately, Oppenheimer upped their target price on TransMedics Group from $85.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.83.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new position in TransMedics Group in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in TransMedics Group in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in TransMedics Group by 45.1% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in TransMedics Group by 51.6% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 558 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in TransMedics Group by 643.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 971 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.25% of the company’s stock.

About TransMedics Group

(Get Free Report)

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TransMedics Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransMedics Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.