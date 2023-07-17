Target (NYSE:TGT) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com cut shares of Target (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning.

Several other research firms also recently commented on TGT. TheStreet downgraded Target from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Citigroup downgraded Target from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the company from $177.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Target from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the stock from $182.00 to $144.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $178.10.

Get Target alerts:

Target Trading Down 1.4 %

Target stock opened at $130.92 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Target has a 12-month low of $125.08 and a 12-month high of $183.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $138.61 and a 200 day moving average of $154.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.01.

Target Increases Dividend

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $24.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.28 billion. Target had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 2.49%. Target’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.19 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Target will post 8.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 15th. This is a boost from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.59%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,459 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.75, for a total transaction of $234,534.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,748 shares in the company, valued at $602,491. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Target

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TGT. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Target by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 6,907 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,144,000 after buying an additional 1,252 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Target in the 4th quarter worth about $213,000. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc bought a new stake in Target during the 1st quarter worth about $303,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Target during the 4th quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. boosted its stake in shares of Target by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 4,155 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

About Target

(Get Free Report)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.