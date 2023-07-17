TD Cowen Raises Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Price Target to $140.00

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) had its price target raised by TD Cowen from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. TD Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the information services provider’s stock.

GOOGL has been the subject of several other reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $117.00 price target for the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $130.39.

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $125.42 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.32. Alphabet has a 1-year low of $83.34 and a 1-year high of $129.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $121.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.31.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 22.84%. The business had revenue of $69.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alphabet will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.65, for a total value of $25,130.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $721,231. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Frances Arnold sold 240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.73, for a total transaction of $29,695.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,583,744. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.65, for a total transaction of $25,130.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,740 shares in the company, valued at $721,231. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 841,688 shares of company stock valued at $29,376,932 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Spreng Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Alphabet by 4.0% during the first quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. now owns 131 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. increased its stake in Alphabet by 0.3% during the first quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 1,754 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,878,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Alphabet by 2.1% during the first quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. now owns 296 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $823,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 1.8% during the first quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 401 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weik Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.5% during the first quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 1,533 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,264,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. 35.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

