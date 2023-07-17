Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) Shares Bought by Grandfield & Dodd LLC

Grandfield & Dodd LLC grew its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,017 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC owned about 0.05% of Teledyne Technologies worth $10,745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDY. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Teledyne Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 53.8% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 140 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. 93.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:TDY traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $412.16. 13,051 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 214,898. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $405.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $417.24. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 52 week low of $325.00 and a 52 week high of $448.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.07.

Teledyne Technologies ( NYSE:TDY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.43 by $0.10. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 10.98% and a net margin of 13.67%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.27 EPS. Teledyne Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 19.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Teledyne Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Bank of America increased their price target on Teledyne Technologies from $533.00 to $565.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Teledyne Technologies from $503.00 to $499.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Teledyne Technologies from $498.00 to $470.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $505.50.

In other news, VP Melanie Susan Cibik sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $413.00, for a total transaction of $826,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,276,965. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks.

