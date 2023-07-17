Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) Shares Gap Down to $7.64

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $7.64, but opened at $7.17. Telephone and Data Systems shares last traded at $7.35, with a volume of 409,698 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Telephone and Data Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Citigroup cut shares of Telephone and Data Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.67.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.96. The stock has a market cap of $815.01 million, a P/E ratio of -13.64 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Telephone and Data Systems ( NYSE:TDS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Telephone and Data Systems had a net margin of 0.17% and a return on equity of 0.16%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.22%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. Telephone and Data Systems’s payout ratio is -139.62%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,495,659 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $284,890,000 after buying an additional 3,981,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,889,657 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $165,266,000 after buying an additional 180,301 shares during the period. Private Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 3,336,761 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $35,069,000 after buying an additional 38,787 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 2,461,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $25,865,000 after buying an additional 45,500 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Telephone and Data Systems by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,983,980 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $37,456,000 after purchasing an additional 395,166 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.81% of the company’s stock.

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through two segments: UScellular and TDS Telecom. The company offers wireless solutions to consumers, and business and government customers, including a suite of connected Internet of things (IoT) solutions, and software applications for monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, fleet and asset management, smart water solutions, private cellular networks and custom, and end-to-end IoT solutions; wireless priority services and quality priority and preemption options; smartphones and other handsets, tablets, wearables, mobile hotspots, fixed wireless home internet, and IoT devices; and accessories, such as cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards, as well as consumer electronics, including audio, home automation and networking products.

