Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) Stock Price Down 4.1%

Shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Get Free Report) traded down 4.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $7.20 and last traded at $7.28. 938,538 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 6,498,389 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.59.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Macquarie raised Tencent Music Entertainment Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $5.10 to $7.40 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. HSBC increased their target price on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $7.70 to $8.40 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.70 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, China Renaissance upgraded shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.60 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tencent Music Entertainment Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.14.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.35. The stock has a market cap of $12.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.57 and its 200 day moving average is $7.86.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group ( NYSE:TME Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 16th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.02. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a net margin of 14.68% and a return on equity of 9.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TME. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 48,039.5% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 15,062,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,720,000 after acquiring an additional 15,031,561 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 63,925,369.2% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 8,310,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,780,000 after acquiring an additional 8,310,298 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,640,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 436.7% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,735,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,804,000 after acquiring an additional 5,480,718 shares during the period. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 125.5% during the 4th quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,056,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,986,000 after acquiring an additional 5,039,621 shares during the period. 23.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms to provide music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover music in personalized ways; and WeSing, which enables users to sing from its library of karaoke songs and share their performances in audio or video formats with friends.

