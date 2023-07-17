TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF) Shares Gap Up to $3.52

TeraWulf Inc. (NASDAQ:WULF – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $3.52, but opened at $3.60. TeraWulf shares last traded at $3.67, with a volume of 561,484 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. B. Riley raised their price target on TeraWulf from $2.00 to $3.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Northland Securities began coverage on TeraWulf in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $4.25 target price for the company.

TeraWulf Trading Up 4.0 %

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Institutional Trading of TeraWulf

TeraWulf ( NASDAQ:WULF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $11.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.70 million. TeraWulf had a negative return on equity of 80.23% and a negative net margin of 375.21%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that TeraWulf Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of TeraWulf by 2,542.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 3,560 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in TeraWulf by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 73,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after acquiring an additional 4,867 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in TeraWulf in the 1st quarter worth approximately $86,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in TeraWulf during the 1st quarter valued at $111,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in TeraWulf by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 433,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 15,137 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.12% of the company’s stock.

About TeraWulf

TeraWulf Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital asset technology company in the United States. It develops, owns, and operates bitcoin mining facility sites in New York and Pennsylvania. TeraWulf Inc was founded in 2021 and is based in Easton, Maryland.

