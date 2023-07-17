Tezos (XTZ) One Day Volume Hits $16.26 Million

Tezos (XTZ) traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 16th. In the last seven days, Tezos has traded up 7.1% against the U.S. dollar. Tezos has a market capitalization of $813.70 million and $16.26 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tezos coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.86 or 0.00002846 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00008890 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0798 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002105 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000943 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00002486 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000982 BTC.

Tezos Profile

XTZ uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 30th, 2018. Tezos’ total supply is 966,497,224 coins and its circulating supply is 945,329,781 coins. The official website for Tezos is www.tezos.com. The Reddit community for Tezos is https://reddit.com/r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Tezos is forum.tezosagora.org. Tezos’ official Twitter account is @tezos and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Tezos

According to CryptoCompare, “Tezos is an open-source platform for assets and applications that can evolve and upgrade itself without having to split the network. It uses a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism and allows for formal verification to increase security. Users can participate in the consensus process by “baking”, or they can delegate their rights to other users. Arthur Breitman and Kathleen Breitman are the two main creators of Tezos, and a group of developers and researchers have joined them to create the platform.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tezos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tezos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tezos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

