TFI International (NYSE:TFII) Downgraded by Scotiabank to Sector Perform

Scotiabank downgraded shares of TFI International (NYSE:TFII – Free Report) from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note released on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. Scotiabank currently has $165.00 price target on the stock.
Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TFII. UBS Group raised shares of TFI International from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $113.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of TFI International from $134.00 to $128.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. TheStreet upgraded TFI International from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Susquehanna upgraded TFI International from a neutral rating to a positive rating and reduced their target price for the company from $138.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of TFI International from $160.00 to $157.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $143.00.
TFI International Price Performance
Shares of TFI International stock opened at $109.40 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $9.39 billion, a PE ratio of 12.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $108.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. TFI International has a twelve month low of $84.47 and a twelve month high of $128.93.
TFI International Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.609 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This is a boost from TFI International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. TFI International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.04%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On TFI International
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Hawaiian Bank grew its stake in shares of TFI International by 4.9% in the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 6,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TFI International during the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of TFI International by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 313,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,426,000 after buying an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in TFI International in the fourth quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of TFI International by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 132,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,022,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.25% of the company’s stock.
TFI International Company Profile
TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than TFI International
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/10 – 7/14
- Wells Fargo’s Earnings, Why Markets Are Loving The Stock
- Citigroup Leads Banking Earnings, What’s Next?
- BlackRock Kicks Off Financials Earnings Season, Gauge To Markets
- JPMorgan Chase Is In Reversal But Don’t Chase It Higher
Receive News & Ratings for TFI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TFI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.