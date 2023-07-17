The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Shares Sold by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC lowered its position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 283,174 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,649 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC owned about 0.11% of Allstate worth $31,379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ALL. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allstate in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allstate in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of Allstate by 48.4% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 282 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allstate in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allstate in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ALL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Allstate from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Allstate from $150.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Allstate from $122.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Allstate from $150.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Allstate in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $117.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.31.

Allstate Trading Up 0.4 %

Allstate stock traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $101.62. The stock had a trading volume of 439,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,935,277. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $119.48. The Allstate Co. has a twelve month low of $100.57 and a twelve month high of $142.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported ($1.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.94) by $0.64. The company had revenue of $13.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.68 billion. Allstate had a negative net margin of 4.33% and a negative return on equity of 7.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.58 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allstate Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -40.14%.

About Allstate

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; other personal lines products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

