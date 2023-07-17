The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Sold by abrdn plc

abrdn plc reduced its holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,262,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,599 shares during the period. abrdn plc owned about 0.24% of Charles Schwab worth $223,294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHW. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in Charles Schwab by 32,224.4% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 225,994,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,816,289,000 after buying an additional 225,295,680 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Charles Schwab by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,658,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,215,792,000 after buying an additional 606,423 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Charles Schwab by 62.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,255,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,853,005,000 after buying an additional 8,563,389 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in Charles Schwab by 107.1% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 16,784,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,399,817,000 after buying an additional 8,680,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Charles Schwab by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,159,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,345,401,000 after purchasing an additional 725,704 shares during the period. 82.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Charles Schwab stock traded up $0.41 during trading on Monday, hitting $58.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,106,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,924,135. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.99, a P/E/G ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $54.00 and its 200 day moving average is $62.92. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1-year low of $45.00 and a 1-year high of $86.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39.

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.13 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 27.83% and a net margin of 34.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.32%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Charles Schwab from $46.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Raymond James raised Charles Schwab from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley cut Charles Schwab from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $99.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.23.

In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 77,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total transaction of $4,018,646.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 59,771,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,093,761,349.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

