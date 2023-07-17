The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Sold by Blue Chip Partners LLC

Blue Chip Partners LLC cut its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 62,089 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,197 shares during the period. Blue Chip Partners LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $3,851,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KO. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 956.1% during the fourth quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. 68.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Coca-Cola

In related news, CMO Manuel Arroyo sold 734 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.40, for a total value of $46,535.60. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 114,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,264,372. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CMO Manuel Arroyo sold 734 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.40, for a total value of $46,535.60. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 114,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,264,372. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Henrique Braun sold 16,950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.03, for a total value of $1,085,308.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,682,196.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 420,786 shares of company stock valued at $26,886,224. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Coca-Cola Price Performance

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Barclays raised their price target on Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Coca-Cola in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Coca-Cola from $71.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.67.

Shares of KO traded up $0.06 on Monday, reaching $60.96. The stock had a trading volume of 4,093,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,542,920. The firm has a market capitalization of $263.63 billion, a PE ratio of 26.71, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $61.19 and a 200 day moving average of $61.34. The Coca-Cola Company has a twelve month low of $54.01 and a twelve month high of $65.47.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.78 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.96% and a net margin of 22.69%. The company’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th were issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.70%.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

