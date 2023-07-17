The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Stock Holdings Boosted by Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC

Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 13.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,027 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,270 shares during the quarter. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $1,180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KO. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Coca-Cola by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 79,101,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,031,669,000 after buying an additional 10,722,435 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Coca-Cola by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 75,894,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,820,308,000 after purchasing an additional 447,835 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Coca-Cola by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 58,090,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,662,834,000 after purchasing an additional 4,147,833 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 103,297.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 57,734,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,672,479,000 after purchasing an additional 57,678,466 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter worth $2,937,315,000. 68.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Coca-Cola

In related news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 253,102 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.63, for a total transaction of $16,104,880.26. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 184,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,743,743.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 253,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.63, for a total value of $16,104,880.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 184,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,743,743.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Henrique Braun sold 16,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.03, for a total transaction of $1,085,308.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,682,196.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 420,786 shares of company stock worth $26,886,224. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Coca-Cola Stock Down 0.1 %

KO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. HSBC cut their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $77.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Citigroup upped their target price on Coca-Cola from $71.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.67.

KO stock opened at $60.85 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $61.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12-month low of $54.01 and a 12-month high of $65.47. The company has a market cap of $263.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.71, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.54.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.78 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.69% and a return on equity of 42.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is currently 80.70%.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Further Reading

