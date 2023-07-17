The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) Shares Bought by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Free Report) by 1,603.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,015 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,838 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $1,126,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of COO. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Cooper Companies by 41.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,666 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Cooper Companies by 9.6% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,494 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Cooper Companies by 16.5% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Cooper Companies by 1.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 247,446 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $103,341,000 after purchasing an additional 2,527 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC increased its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 18.6% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 19,589 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $8,180,000 after acquiring an additional 3,070 shares during the period. 98.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cooper Companies Price Performance

Shares of COO stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $397.56. 119,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 293,859. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $375.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $360.35. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $244.21 and a 1-year high of $399.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $19.68 billion, a PE ratio of 68.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.91.

Cooper Companies Announces Dividend

Cooper Companies ( NYSE:COO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The medical device company reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.04. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 8.41% and a return on equity of 8.18%. The company had revenue of $877.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $865.81 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.24 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 12.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 26th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. Cooper Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.03%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on COO shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Cooper Companies in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $410.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Cooper Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $385.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $431.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $400.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $399.44.

About Cooper Companies

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment provides spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness and eye fatigues in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

