The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Shares Sold by Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,122 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 380 shares during the quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Progressive were worth $1,734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Progressive during the fourth quarter valued at $840,885,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Progressive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $802,968,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Progressive by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,721,345 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $871,826,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361,665 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Progressive by 455.6% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,115,477 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $144,689,000 after purchasing an additional 914,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Progressive by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,387,106 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $569,052,000 after acquiring an additional 892,815 shares during the period. 83.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Progressive alerts:

Progressive Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of NYSE PGR traded up $3.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $120.01. The company had a trading volume of 1,604,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,737,161. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $70.25 billion, a PE ratio of 40.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $130.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.34. The Progressive Co. has a 1-year low of $109.42 and a 1-year high of $149.87.

Progressive Announces Dividend

Progressive ( NYSE:PGR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 13th. The insurance provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.79). Progressive had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The firm had revenue of $14.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.12 billion. On average, analysts predict that The Progressive Co. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. Progressive’s payout ratio is currently 13.70%.

Insider Activity at Progressive

In other news, Director Philip Bleser sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.86, for a total transaction of $279,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,761.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Philip Bleser sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.86, for a total value of $279,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $297,761.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.55, for a total transaction of $1,530,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 333,507 shares in the company, valued at $42,538,817.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,930 shares of company stock valued at $3,520,185 over the last quarter. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PGR. Raymond James lowered their price target on Progressive from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Progressive in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Progressive from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $162.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com downgraded Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Progressive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $146.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Progressive presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.27.

Progressive Profile

(Free Report)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.