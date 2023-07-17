The Sandbox Price Tops $0.45 on Top Exchanges (SAND)

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 17th. One The Sandbox token can now be bought for approximately $0.45 or 0.00001486 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. The Sandbox has a market cap of $864.50 million and approximately $84.57 million worth of The Sandbox was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, The Sandbox has traded up 5.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

The Sandbox Token Profile

The Sandbox’s genesis date was October 29th, 2019. The Sandbox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,934,931,926 tokens. The official message board for The Sandbox is medium.com/sandbox-game. The official website for The Sandbox is www.sandbox.game/en. The Sandbox’s official Twitter account is @thesandboxgame and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling The Sandbox

According to CryptoCompare, “SAND is a decentralized cryptocurrency token created on the Ethereum blockchain and used as the native currency of The Sandbox, a gaming platform where users create, own, rent, and monetize their virtual worlds and experiences. It is used to purchase land and other resources on the platform, as well as to reward players, developers, and content creators for their contributions to the platform. It was created by Pixowl and Animoca Brands, leveraging their respective expertise in game development and blockchain technology.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Sandbox directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire The Sandbox should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase The Sandbox using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

