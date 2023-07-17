Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) is Northeast Investment Management’s 6th Largest Position

Northeast Investment Management reduced its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,406 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,289 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific accounts for about 3.2% of Northeast Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Northeast Investment Management’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $52,683,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 36.7% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 82 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $693.00 to $670.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $675.00 to $660.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $670.00 to $620.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $710.00 to $640.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $610.00 to $590.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $629.77.

Insider Activity

Thermo Fisher Scientific Price Performance

In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 1,600 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $534.82, for a total value of $855,712.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 141,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,586,110.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 1,600 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $534.82, for a total value of $855,712.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 141,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,586,110.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $545.22, for a total transaction of $5,452,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,055,942.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific stock traded down $6.50 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $522.86. 235,703 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,478,041. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $522.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $549.62. The company has a market capitalization of $201.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.51, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.78. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12-month low of $475.77 and a 12-month high of $611.06.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $5.03 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $5.03. The company had revenue of $10.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.67 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 19.16% and a net margin of 13.75%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $7.25 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.13%.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

(Free Report)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the United States and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, clinical next-generation sequencing, bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.