Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Bought by Banque Pictet & Cie SA

Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 260,863 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,892 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific accounts for 1.5% of Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Banque Pictet & Cie SA owned approximately 0.07% of Thermo Fisher Scientific worth $150,354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of TMO. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 10,935 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,303,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.6% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,300 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,784,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.8% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 19,508 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $11,244,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.8% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 11,134 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,417,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.1% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 27,490 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $15,844,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.33% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Down 0.9 %

TMO traded down $4.88 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $524.48. 446,129 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,479,736. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $202.30 billion, a PE ratio of 34.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.78. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a one year low of $475.77 and a one year high of $611.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $522.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $549.62.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Dividend Announcement

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $5.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $5.03. The business had revenue of $10.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.67 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 19.16%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $7.25 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 9.13%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on TMO. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $610.00 to $590.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $675.00 to $660.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $615.00 to $610.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $670.00 to $620.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $620.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $629.77.

Insider Activity at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $545.22, for a total value of $5,452,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,055,942.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $545.22, for a total transaction of $5,452,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,330 shares in the company, valued at $77,055,942.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $534.82, for a total transaction of $855,712.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,586,110.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

(Free Report)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the United States and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, clinical next-generation sequencing, bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

