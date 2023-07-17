Thermon Group (NYSE:THR) Reaches New 52-Week High at $27.93

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $27.93 and last traded at $27.72, with a volume of 280633 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.43.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Thermon Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.
Thermon Group Stock Performance
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.94. The company has a market cap of $928.56 million, a P/E ratio of 27.16 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in THR. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Thermon Group by 12.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 35,395 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $573,000 after acquiring an additional 4,025 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Thermon Group by 55.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,025 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 6,427 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Thermon Group by 134.3% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,324 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,332 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Thermon Group by 2.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,445,440 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,417,000 after buying an additional 30,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thermon Group in the first quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors own 96.77% of the company’s stock.
About Thermon Group
Thermon Group Holdings, Inc provides engineered industrial process heating solutions for process industries in the United States and Latin America, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It provides heat tracing products, such as electric heat tracing cables, steam heating solutions, controls, monitoring and software, instrumentation, project services, industrial heating and filtration solutions, temporary electrical power distribution and lighting, and other products and services.
