Threshold (T) 24-Hour Volume Hits $11.33 Million

Threshold (T) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 17th. Threshold has a total market capitalization of $240.75 million and $11.33 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Threshold token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0241 or 0.00000080 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Threshold has traded 8.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00004472 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00017189 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.34 or 0.00021014 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000094 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00014187 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30,204.14 or 1.00101901 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000810 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00002235 BTC.

About Threshold

T is a token. It launched on December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 10,515,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Threshold is forum.threshold.network. The official website for Threshold is threshold.network. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork.

Threshold Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 10,515,000,000 with 8,832,515,135.004223 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.02417264 USD and is up 0.20 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 87 active market(s) with $12,322,633.60 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/.”

