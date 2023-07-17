TMC the metals (NASDAQ:TMC) Sees Strong Trading Volume

TMC the metals company Inc. (NASDAQ:TMC – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 1,448,281 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 33% from the previous session’s volume of 2,161,059 shares.The stock last traded at $1.91 and had previously closed at $2.16.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on TMC shares. ThinkEquity started coverage on TMC the metals in a research report on Monday, July 10th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wedbush boosted their price target on TMC the metals from $3.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th.

TMC the metals Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $520.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.01.

Insider Activity at TMC the metals

TMC the metals ( NASDAQ:TMC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.01. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that TMC the metals company Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Andrei Karkar purchased 3,997,519 shares of TMC the metals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.75 per share, for a total transaction of $2,998,139.25. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 55,953,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,965,121.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 31.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of TMC the metals

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Manhattan CO. LLC. lifted its position in shares of TMC the metals by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 5,910,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,899,000 after acquiring an additional 490,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of TMC the metals by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 144,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 29,697 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of TMC the metals during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Old West Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TMC the metals during the 1st quarter worth $241,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of TMC the metals during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. 49.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About TMC the metals

TMC the metals company Inc, a deep-sea minerals exploration company, focuses on the collection, processing, and refining of polymetallic nodules found on the seafloor in the Clarion Clipperton Zone (CCZ) in the south-west of San Diego, California. It primarily explores for nickel, cobalt, copper, and manganese products.

