Tnf LLC Invests $12.12 Million in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Tnf LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 96,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,120,000. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF makes up about 5.5% of Tnf LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 16.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,064,000 after acquiring an additional 2,119 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 143.9% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,458,000 after acquiring an additional 6,389 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $397,000. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 8.4% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 49,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,634,000 after acquiring an additional 3,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 4.2% in the first quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 465,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,686,000 after acquiring an additional 18,557 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Price Performance

QUAL stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $137.25. 786,915 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company has a market capitalization of $31.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.96 and a fifty-two week high of $88.63. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $130.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $124.28.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

