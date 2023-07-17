Tnf LLC Sells 1,124 Shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PWV)

Tnf LLC decreased its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PWV – Free Report) by 19.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,544 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,124 shares during the quarter. Tnf LLC’s holdings in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,095,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,571,000 after purchasing an additional 230,787 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF by 126.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 200,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,420,000 after acquiring an additional 111,905 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,761,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,998,000 after acquiring an additional 84,604 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 502,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,649,000 after acquiring an additional 76,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 339,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,392,000 after acquiring an additional 48,067 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of PWV stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $46.86. 6,810 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,635. Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $41.53 and a 52-week high of $49.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $793.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.99.

Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF Profile

PowerShares Dynamic Large Cap Value Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Large Cap Value Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation, while maintaining consistent stylistically accurate exposure.

