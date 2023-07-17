Tnf LLC Sells 1,652 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Tnf LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Free Report) by 14.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,663 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,652 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF comprises about 0.4% of Tnf LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Tnf LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $885,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 868.8% during the 4th quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000.

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of VLUE stock traded down $1.14 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $94.53. The company had a trading volume of 255,967 shares. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $71.21 and a 12 month high of $89.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.72. The company has a market cap of $6.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 1.04.

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics (earnings, revenue, book value and cash earnings), aiming for exposure to undervalued stocks in each sector.

