Tnf LLC Sells 327 Shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO)

Tnf LLC decreased its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,597 shares of the company’s stock after selling 327 shares during the period. Tnf LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF were worth $420,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in XMMO. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 3,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 5.1% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accel Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 9,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of XMMO traded up $0.82 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $81.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,933. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.30. Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF has a 52-week low of $68.22 and a 52-week high of $83.68.

The Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (XMMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Momentum (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 400 MidCap stocks selected by momentum and weighted by market cap and momentum. XMMO was launched on Mar 3, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

