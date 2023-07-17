Toncoin (TON) Price Hits $1.35 on Exchanges

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 17th. Toncoin has a market cap of $4.62 billion and $6.44 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Toncoin has traded down 1.7% against the dollar. One Toncoin coin can now be bought for about $1.35 or 0.00004471 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Toncoin alerts:

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00017136 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.36 or 0.00021024 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000094 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00014135 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30,256.79 or 1.00003583 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000800 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00002226 BTC.

About Toncoin

Toncoin (TON) is a coin. It launched on August 12th, 2020. Toncoin’s total supply is 5,047,558,528 coins and its circulating supply is 3,414,166,606 coins. Toncoin’s official Twitter account is @ton_blockchain. The official website for Toncoin is ton.org.

Buying and Selling Toncoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Toncoin (TON) is a cryptocurrency . Toncoin has a current supply of 5,047,558,528 with 3,431,892,087.62 in circulation. The last known price of Toncoin is 1.3604365 USD and is up 0.37 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 119 active market(s) with $6,237,168.71 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ton.org/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Toncoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Toncoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Toncoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Toncoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Toncoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.