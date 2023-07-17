Toto Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TOTDY) Short Interest Up 50.0% in June

Toto Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TOTDY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the June 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Toto Trading Down 1.3 %

OTCMKTS TOTDY traded down $0.39 during trading on Monday, reaching $30.38. 3,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,786. Toto has a fifty-two week low of $27.96 and a fifty-two week high of $39.28. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.57.

Toto (OTCMKTS:TOTDY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion.

About Toto

Toto Ltd. manufactures and sells bathroom and kitchen plumbing fixtures worldwide. It provides sanitary ware comprising toilet basins, urinals, sinks, washbasins, etc.; system toilets; toilet seats; plumbing accessories, etc.; bathtubs; unit bathrooms; and fittings consisting of various faucets, drain fittings, etc.

