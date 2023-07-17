Touchstone Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:PBEGF) Short Interest Update

Touchstone Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:PBEGF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,900 shares, a drop of 89.9% from the June 15th total of 118,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 152,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Touchstone Exploration Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:PBEGF traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.98. 6,380 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,521. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.81. Touchstone Exploration has a 1-year low of $0.62 and a 1-year high of $1.31.

About Touchstone Exploration

Touchstone Exploration Inc engages in the exploration, development, acquisition, production, and sale of petroleum and natural gas properties in the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. Its primary exploration focus is the Ortoire exploration block and development production on four onshore lease operatorship properties.

