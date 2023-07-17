Touchstone Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:PBEGF) Short Interest Update

Touchstone Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:PBEGF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,900 shares, a drop of 89.9% from the June 15th total of 118,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 152,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Touchstone Exploration Trading Up 2.6 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:PBEGF traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.98. 6,380 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,521. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.81. Touchstone Exploration has a 1-year low of $0.62 and a 1-year high of $1.31.
About Touchstone Exploration
