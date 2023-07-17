ToughBuilt Industries (NASDAQ:TBLT) PT Lowered to $2.00

ToughBuilt Industries (NASDAQ:TBLT – Free Report) had its price objective cut by HC Wainwright from $6.00 to $2.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for ToughBuilt Industries’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.57) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.46) EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.45) EPS.

ToughBuilt Industries Stock Performance

Shares of TBLT opened at $0.37 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 2.49. ToughBuilt Industries has a fifty-two week low of $0.25 and a fifty-two week high of $9.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.32.

ToughBuilt Industries (NASDAQ:TBLT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $20.21 million during the quarter. ToughBuilt Industries had a negative return on equity of 133.63% and a negative net margin of 29.12%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ToughBuilt Industries will post -2 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ToughBuilt Industries

ToughBuilt Industries Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TBLT. Simplicity Solutions LLC bought a new stake in ToughBuilt Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in ToughBuilt Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in ToughBuilt Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in ToughBuilt Industries by 48.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 39,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 12,872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new stake in ToughBuilt Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $101,000. 6.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ToughBuilt Industries, Inc engages in design, development, manufacture, and distribution of home improvement and construction products for the building industry in the United States and internationally. It offers tool pouches, tool rigs, tool belts and accessories, tools bags, totes, various storage solutions, and office organizers/bags for laptop/tablet/cellphones, etc.; and kneepads.

