Trex (NYSE:TREX) Given New $70.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Free Report) had its target price increased by Jefferies Financial Group from $59.00 to $70.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on TREX. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Trex from $58.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Trex from $58.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Trex from $64.00 to $67.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Trex from $48.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Trex from $61.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $63.40.

Trex stock opened at $69.89 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $59.57 and a 200 day moving average of $53.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.28, a P/E/G ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 1.54. Trex has a 12-month low of $38.68 and a 12-month high of $71.46.

Trex ( NYSE:TREX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The construction company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $239.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $237.65 million. Trex had a net margin of 15.37% and a return on equity of 30.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Trex will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Trex by 178.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 382 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Trex by 175.9% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 549 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Trex in the first quarter worth $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Trex by 1,346.0% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 723 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Trex by 120.8% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 797 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. 94.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

