Triasima Portfolio Management inc. Acquires 1,501 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Triasima Portfolio Management inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 15.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,418 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,501 shares during the quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VOO. Retirement Income Solutions Inc grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 3,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 14.1% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,935,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,497,000 after buying an additional 239,865 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 11.1% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 52,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,620,000 after acquiring an additional 5,196 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 94,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,090,000 after acquiring an additional 17,728 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VOO traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $413.25. 780,783 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,744,813. The company has a market cap of $314.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $319.87 and a 1 year high of $414.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $394.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $378.13.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

