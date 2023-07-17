Triasima Portfolio Management inc. Acquires New Stake in Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH)

Triasima Portfolio Management inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH – Free Report) (TSE:MX) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 274,700 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,766,000. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. owned about 0.40% of Methanex as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MEOH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Methanex by 178.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 53,409 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,914,000 after acquiring an additional 34,223 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Methanex in the 1st quarter worth about $230,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Methanex by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,845 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 1,691 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in Methanex by 65.0% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 57,960 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,162,000 after purchasing an additional 22,826 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Methanex by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 455,377 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $24,846,000 after purchasing an additional 24,201 shares during the period. 70.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MEOH shares. Piper Sandler raised shares of Methanex from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. SpectralCast reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Methanex in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Methanex from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on Methanex in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Methanex from $56.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.09.

Methanex Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MEOH traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $42.42. 29,727 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 308,648. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.71. Methanex Co. has a one year low of $28.73 and a one year high of $54.83. The stock has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 1.60.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Free Report) (TSE:MX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $944.88 million. Methanex had a net margin of 7.07% and a return on equity of 10.80%. Methanex’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.16 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Methanex Co. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Methanex Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 30th. Investors of record on Saturday, September 16th will be given a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.79%.

About Methanex

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

