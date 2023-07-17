Triasima Portfolio Management inc. Boosts Holdings in Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM)

Triasima Portfolio Management inc. lifted its stake in Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM – Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) by 136.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 710,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 410,351 shares during the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management accounts for 1.9% of Triasima Portfolio Management inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Triasima Portfolio Management inc.’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $23,227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BAM. UMB Bank n.a. purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 146.4% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 35.5% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 1,995.1% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,636 shares in the last quarter. 57.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brookfield Asset Management Price Performance

Shares of BAM traded down $0.15 on Monday, hitting $32.88. 130,763 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,547,187. Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. has a one year low of $26.76 and a one year high of $36.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.25.

Brookfield Asset Management Dividend Announcement

Brookfield Asset Management ( NYSE:BAM Get Free Report ) (TSE:BAM.A) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $966.00 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BAM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Brookfield Asset Management to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Brookfield Asset Management in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Brookfield Asset Management in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank started coverage on Brookfield Asset Management in a research report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.57.

Brookfield Asset Management Profile

(Free Report)

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. provides alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the ownership, operation, and development of hydroelectric, wind, solar, and energy transition power generating assets. The company's infrastructure business engages in the ownership, operation, and development of utilities, transport, midstream, data and sustainable resource assets.

See Also

