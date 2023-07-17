Triasima Portfolio Management inc. Buys New Holdings in Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN)

Triasima Portfolio Management inc. purchased a new position in Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN – Free Report) (TSE:STN) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 316,124 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $18,456,000. Stantec accounts for about 1.5% of Triasima Portfolio Management inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. owned about 0.28% of Stantec at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Stantec in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Stantec by 144.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 765 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Stantec by 12.6% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,574 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stantec by 52.5% during the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 2,879 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stantec by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,131 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.02% of the company’s stock.

STN traded down $0.25 on Monday, hitting $67.56. The company had a trading volume of 11,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,048. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. Stantec Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.04 and a 52-week high of $67.97. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.26 and a beta of 0.92.

Stantec ( NYSE:STN Get Free Report ) (TSE:STN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The business services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54. The business had revenue of $908.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $855.16 million. Stantec had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 4.52%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Stantec Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.144 dividend. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.32%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James downgraded Stantec from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Atb Cap Markets downgraded Stantec from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Stantec in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.40.

Stantec Inc provides e professional services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities to the public and private sectors clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

