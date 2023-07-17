Triasima Portfolio Management inc. Buys Shares of 80,260 Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF)

Triasima Portfolio Management inc. purchased a new position in shares of Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 80,260 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $2,569,000. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Griffon at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Griffon by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 102,603 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,672,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Griffon by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,076 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Griffon by 2.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,030 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $730,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Griffon by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 41,660 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $856,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Griffon by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 23,883 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $855,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the period. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Griffon from $52.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com cut Griffon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 20th.

Griffon Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE:GFF traded down $0.33 on Monday, hitting $41.63. The stock had a trading volume of 27,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 512,191. Griffon Co. has a 1 year low of $25.85 and a 1 year high of $43.74. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.20. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18.

Griffon (NYSE:GFF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The conglomerate reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $710.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $723.23 million. Griffon had a negative net margin of 10.22% and a positive return on equity of 40.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Griffon Co. will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

Griffon Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 25th were given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 24th. Griffon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -8.79%.

Griffon Profile

Griffon Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer and professional, and home and building products in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, and internationally. Its Consumer and Professional Products segment manufactures and markets long-handled tools and landscaping products for homeowners and professionals; wood and wire closet organization, general living storage, and wire garage storage products to home center retail chains, mass merchandisers, and direct-to builder professional installers; wheelbarrows and lawn carts; snow, striking, and hand tools; planters and lawn accessories; garden hoses; and pruners, loppers, shears, and other tools, as well as cleaning products for professional, home, and industrial use.

See Also

