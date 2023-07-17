Triasima Portfolio Management inc. Decreases Position in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)

Triasima Portfolio Management inc. reduced its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Free Report) (TSE:QSR) by 11.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 413,910 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 51,130 shares during the period. Restaurant Brands International accounts for about 2.3% of Triasima Portfolio Management inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. owned 0.13% of Restaurant Brands International worth $27,750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 175.9% in the fourth quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 298 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $19,271,660,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in Restaurant Brands International during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 378.4% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 421 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 1,234.1% in the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 587 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 543 shares in the last quarter.

Get Restaurant Brands International alerts:

Restaurant Brands International Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE:QSR traded up $0.26 on Monday, reaching $77.55. 85,068 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,221,389. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.97. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.75 and a 52-week high of $77.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $74.82 and a 200-day moving average of $69.18.

Restaurant Brands International Dividend Announcement

Restaurant Brands International ( NYSE:QSR Get Free Report ) (TSE:QSR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.12. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 15.26% and a return on equity of 35.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 22nd were issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 21st. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.07%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on QSR shares. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $78.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Stephens raised their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $65.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $75.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.68.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Matthew Dunnigan sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.21, for a total value of $3,294,450.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,883,815.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Matthew Dunnigan sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.21, for a total transaction of $3,294,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 39,391 shares in the company, valued at $2,883,815.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Axel Mr Schwan sold 34,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.25, for a total transaction of $2,422,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 106,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,574,231.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 101,772 shares of company stock valued at $7,366,731 in the last three months. 1.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Restaurant Brands International Profile

(Free Report)

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QSR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Free Report) (TSE:QSR).

Receive News & Ratings for Restaurant Brands International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restaurant Brands International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.