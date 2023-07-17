Triasima Portfolio Management inc. Grows Position in Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM)

Triasima Portfolio Management inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM – Free Report) (TSE:HBM) by 9.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 425,269 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,497 shares during the period. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. owned about 0.16% of Hudbay Minerals worth $2,228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HBM. Canoe Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals during the 1st quarter valued at about $545,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Hudbay Minerals by 32.5% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,119,645 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $5,873,000 after purchasing an additional 274,675 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in Hudbay Minerals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,511,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Hudbay Minerals by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,044,413 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $10,364,000 after purchasing an additional 105,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Hudbay Minerals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $108,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.51% of the company’s stock.

Hudbay Minerals Trading Down 2.6 %

Hudbay Minerals stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $5.19. The company had a trading volume of 554,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,609,992. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 133.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.07. Hudbay Minerals Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.16 and a 1 year high of $6.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hudbay Minerals Profile

Several research analysts recently weighed in on HBM shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays raised shares of Hudbay Minerals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Hudbay Minerals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.21.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the exploration, development, operation, and optimization of properties in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; zinc concentrates; zinc metal; and gold and silver doré and molybdenum concentrates.

