Triasima Portfolio Management inc. Has $43.31 Million Stock Position in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

Triasima Portfolio Management inc. trimmed its stake in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) by 9.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 783,716 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 82,173 shares during the period. Canadian Natural Resources makes up about 3.6% of Triasima Portfolio Management inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Triasima Portfolio Management inc.’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $43,312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources in the first quarter worth about $960,796,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 831.0% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 12,614,963 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $700,337,000 after buying an additional 11,259,955 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 32.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 19,845,541 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,102,057,000 after buying an additional 4,897,414 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 88.2% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,930,544 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $491,064,000 after buying an additional 3,716,523 shares during the period. Finally, Canoe Financial LP bought a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $134,719,000. 71.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on CNQ. UBS Group began coverage on Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.67.

NYSE:CNQ traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $56.55. 183,470 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,068,513. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $61.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a fifty day moving average of $55.79 and a 200 day moving average of $56.79. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a twelve month low of $44.45 and a twelve month high of $62.57.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $6.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.26 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 20.63% and a return on equity of 29.39%. On average, analysts forecast that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 5.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.664 per share. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. Canadian Natural Resources’s payout ratio is 41.02%.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

