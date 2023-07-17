Triasima Portfolio Management inc. Increases Holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Triasima Portfolio Management inc. grew its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,252 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,658 shares during the quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc.’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $5,769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NVO. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 45.1% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,426,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,105,000 after purchasing an additional 443,609 shares during the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 46.5% in the 4th quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 8,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schechter Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Performance

NYSE NVO traded up $1.42 during trading on Monday, reaching $161.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 203,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,375,739. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $161.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $152.57. Novo Nordisk A/S has a twelve month low of $95.02 and a twelve month high of $172.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $362.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.47.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 77.39% and a net margin of 32.53%. The company had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.86 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 5.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NVO. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. HSBC initiated coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

(Free Report)

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Rare Disease. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, glucagon, needles, and other chronic diseases.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.