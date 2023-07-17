Triasima Portfolio Management inc. Sells 4,182 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Triasima Portfolio Management inc. lessened its holdings in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 22.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,048 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,182 shares during the quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc.’s holdings in McKesson were worth $5,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of McKesson by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of McKesson by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of McKesson by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of McKesson by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Humankind Investments LLC lifted its holdings in McKesson by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Humankind Investments LLC now owns 2,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. 83.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

McKesson Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE:MCK traded up $1.84 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $411.34. The company had a trading volume of 139,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 927,179. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $401.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $376.13. McKesson Co. has a one year low of $322.82 and a one year high of $429.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.78 billion, a PE ratio of 16.31, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.60.

McKesson Announces Dividend

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $7.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.16 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $68.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.94 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 1.29% and a negative return on equity of 234.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.83 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 26.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is 8.60%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on MCK shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on McKesson from $430.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. SpectralCast reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of McKesson in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. 58.com reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of McKesson in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on McKesson from $390.00 to $427.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on McKesson in a report on Friday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $420.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $436.17.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Nancy Avila sold 491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.38, for a total transaction of $193,640.58. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,720 shares in the company, valued at $4,622,133.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Nancy Avila sold 491 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.38, for a total value of $193,640.58. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,720 shares in the company, valued at $4,622,133.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.00, for a total transaction of $1,457,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 129,714 shares in the company, valued at $54,479,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,076 shares of company stock valued at $14,231,719 in the last 90 days. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

