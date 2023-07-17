Triasima Portfolio Management inc. Sells 4,260 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Triasima Portfolio Management inc. lowered its stake in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 22.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,470 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,260 shares during the quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc.’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $1,957,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Veriti Management LLC grew its holdings in Republic Services by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 6,325 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $816,000 after buying an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its holdings in Republic Services by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 16,313 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,206,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd purchased a new stake in Republic Services during the 4th quarter worth about $813,000. Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in Republic Services by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 182,563 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $23,549,000 after purchasing an additional 26,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank lifted its holdings in Republic Services by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 24,197 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,272,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Republic Services alerts:

Republic Services Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE:RSG traded up $1.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $151.03. 135,918 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,305,854. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $146.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.67. Republic Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $120.58 and a 1 year high of $153.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Republic Services Dividend Announcement

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 10.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. Analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Monday, July 3rd were issued a $0.495 dividend. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 30th. Republic Services’s payout ratio is currently 41.34%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Republic Services from $154.00 to $158.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Republic Services in a research report on Monday, April 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $146.00 price objective on the stock. 22nd Century Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Republic Services from $153.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on Republic Services in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Republic Services has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $147.80.

Republic Services Profile

(Free Report)

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.