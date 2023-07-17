Triasima Portfolio Management inc. Takes $33.72 Million Position in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

Triasima Portfolio Management inc. acquired a new position in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Free Report) (TSE:MFC) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,840,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $33,721,000. Manulife Financial makes up about 2.8% of Triasima Portfolio Management inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. owned about 0.10% of Manulife Financial as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Manulife Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Manulife Financial by 36.1% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 83,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after buying an additional 22,197 shares during the last quarter. Southern Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Manulife Financial during the first quarter worth $192,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Advisors MI acquired a new position in shares of Manulife Financial in the first quarter worth $306,000. 40.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Manulife Financial in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Manulife Financial Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of MFC stock traded up $0.22 on Monday, reaching $19.08. 527,902 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,219,293. Manulife Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $14.92 and a 1-year high of $20.40. The stock has a market cap of $35.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.01.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC – Get Free Report) (TSE:MFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $9.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.68 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Manulife Financial Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th were given a dividend of $0.269 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.64%. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.54%.

Manulife Financial Company Profile

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; and Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment offers investment advice and solutions to retirement, retail, and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels, including agents and brokers affiliated with the company, independent securities brokerage firms and financial advisors pension plan consultants, and banks.

