Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $45.92.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TCOM shares. TheStreet raised Trip.com Group from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, June 9th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Trip.com Group from $46.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. StockNews.com raised Trip.com Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Trip.com Group from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Finally, China Renaissance raised Trip.com Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 8th.

Trip.com Group Stock Performance

TCOM opened at $36.91 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.53 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Trip.com Group has a 12-month low of $19.25 and a 12-month high of $40.17.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Trip.com Group

Trip.com Group ( NASDAQ:TCOM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 7th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.18. Trip.com Group had a return on equity of 2.05% and a net margin of 23.00%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Trip.com Group will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. raised its position in Trip.com Group by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 9,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501 shares during the last quarter. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd raised its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 48.1% during the second quarter. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd now owns 400,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,032,000 after acquiring an additional 130,150 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 808.3% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 115,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,043,000 after acquiring an additional 102,803 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS bought a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group during the second quarter worth $25,657,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 629.4% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 64,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,258,000 after acquiring an additional 55,789 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.23% of the company’s stock.

About Trip.com Group

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

