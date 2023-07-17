TrueFi (TRU) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $41.48 Million

TrueFi (TRU) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 16th. One TrueFi token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0391 or 0.00000129 BTC on exchanges. TrueFi has a market capitalization of $41.48 million and approximately $1.81 million worth of TrueFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, TrueFi has traded 3.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About TrueFi

TrueFi’s total supply is 1,198,450,773 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,061,445,051 tokens. TrueFi’s official message board is blog.trusttoken.com/?gi=f67592a66079. TrueFi’s official website is truefi.io. The Reddit community for TrueFi is https://reddit.com/r/trusttoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TrueFi’s official Twitter account is @truefidao.

TrueFi Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueFi (TRU) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. TrueFi has a current supply of 1,198,450,773.1551602 with 1,061,445,050.7431034 in circulation. The last known price of TrueFi is 0.03875553 USD and is down -2.86 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 69 active market(s) with $1,670,433.71 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://truefi.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueFi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TrueFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

