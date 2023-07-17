Truist Financial Trims Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Target Price to $240.00

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Truist Financial from $260.00 to $240.00 in a research note published on Friday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $169.00 to $168.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $286.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $325.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $248.00 to $226.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $281.00 to $230.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enphase Energy presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $276.38.

Enphase Energy stock opened at $177.94 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $170.10 and a 200-day moving average of $197.29. Enphase Energy has a one year low of $152.15 and a one year high of $339.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 3.24. The company has a market cap of $24.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.44.

Enphase Energy ( NASDAQ:ENPH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.27. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 18.83% and a return on equity of 74.86%. The business had revenue of $726.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $723.44 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Enphase Energy will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 1,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.10, for a total transaction of $313,604.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,644 shares in the company, valued at $14,470,964.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Mandy Yang bought 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $156.86 per share, for a total transaction of $549,010.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,043 shares in the company, valued at $15,535,884.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 1,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.10, for a total transaction of $313,604.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 82,644 shares in the company, valued at $14,470,964.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Agur Provident & Training Funds Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. 71.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

